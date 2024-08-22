Lane, ramp closures on I-79 in Allegheny County planned for weekend

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Lane and ramp closures on Interstate 79 in Allegheny County are planned for this weekend, PennDOT announced.

The local lane on the northbound side will be closed beginning at 7 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday. All traffic at this time will use the crossed over express lane (left lane) while the local lane is shut down.

Additionally, the ramps that carry traffic from northbound I-79 to Route 51/Coraopolis/McKees Rocks (Exit 64) and from Route 51 to northbound I-79 will close to traffic at the same time.

PennDOT said the closures could be lifted earlier if the work is completed sooner.

Here are the posted detours from PennDOT:

Northbound I-79 to Route 51/Coraopolis/McKees Rocks (Exit 64)

Head north on I-79 past the closed ramp

Take the Neville Island (Exit 65) exit

Turn left onto Grand Avenue

Continue across the Coraopolis Bridge to Route 51

End Detour

Route 51 to northbound I-79

From the closed ramp, head north on Route 51

Turn right and cross the Coraopolis Bridge

Continue along Grand Avenue

Take the ramp to northbound I-79 toward Erie

End Detour

This work is part of the $43.9 million I-79 “S-Bend” Project in Kennedy, Robinson, and Neville townships, and Glenfield Borough. The project includes full-depth pavement reconstruction, bridge preservation work on five mainline structures and the milling and paving of three ramps at the Route 51 interchange. It will also include guiderail replacement, highway lighting and signing upgrades, new pavement markings and delineation and other miscellaneous construction work.

