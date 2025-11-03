Lane restrictions planned on Route 28 for digital sign repair work

PennDOT will conduct digital sign repair work on northbound Route 28 in Allegheny County on Wednesday and Thursday, weather permitting.

The repair work will take place in Allegheny County, with single-lane restrictions on northbound Route 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, the lane restrictions will be between the Fox Chapel Road/Waterworks Drive/Freeport Road (Exit 8) and Blawnox (Exit 9) interchanges.

On Thursday, the work will occur between the Route 8 (Exit 5 A/B) and the Highland Park Bridge/Aspinwall (Exit 6) interchanges.

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling through the area, as work zone safety is a shared responsibility.

