Lane restrictions, ramp closures scheduled for I-79 and Parkway West in Allegheny County

PennDOT has announced overnight lane restrictions on Interstate 79 and Interstate 376 in Allegheny County, set to begin Wednesday night, Nov. 5, and continue through Thursday night, Nov. 6, weather permitting.

The restrictions will be in place from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night to allow crews to safely remove signs and other traffic control devices from the roadways and shoulders. Affected areas include I-79 in both directions between the I-376 Airport/Pittsburgh interchange (Exit 59 A-B) and north of the Route 60 Moon Run/Crafton interchange (Exit 60 A-B), as well as I-376 (Parkway West) in both directions between the on-ramps at the I-79 interchange (Exit 64A).

In addition to the lane restrictions, all ramps at the I-79/I-376 interchange will experience shoulder closures. These measures are necessary to facilitate the removal of traffic control devices, ensuring the safety of both the workers and the traveling public.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas are advised to plan for potential delays and exercise caution.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group