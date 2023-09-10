Lane restrictions start Monday on Big Beaver Boulevard

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Lane restrictions start on Big Beaver Boulevard (SR 18) on Monday as a part of the Beaver River Bridge Replacement Project.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportations (PennDOT) says the single-lane restrictions go in place at 7 a.m. Monday from a mile north to a mile south of the Pennsylvania Turnpike interchange, in the boroughs of Big Beaver and Homewood.

PennDOT says the lane closures allow crews to work safely. They’re expected to be in place until October 10.

The replacement project includes the total reconstruction and widening of the Turnpike, and the building of a new bridge over the river.

For more information on the Beaver River Bridge Replacement Project, visit the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s dedicated construction page.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group