Large brush fire reported in Fayette County

By WPXI.com News Staff

Jefferson Township brush fire First responders on scene of a brush fire in Fayette County.

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple fire departments are battling a brush fire in Fayette County.

A Fayette County 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 the brush fire in Jefferson Township was reported just before noon.

Our crew on scene saw firefighters with ATVs responding to the scene.

Fire Departments in Allegheny County and Washington County have posted on Facebook that they’re responding to Jefferson Township to assist in a response to a “large brush fire.”

No injuries have been reported at this point.

It’s unclear how many departments are on scene or how large the fire is.

