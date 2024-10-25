‘The right course for all of us’: Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto to retire

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police Chief Larry Scirotto will be retiring next week.

In a letter obtained by Channel 11 that was sent to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police department, Scirotto announced his last day as chief will be Nov. 1, after nearly 25 years with the organization.

“This decision is rooted in pride, duty, and a deep commitment to our organization and the community we serve. This choice is made by me alone, in the best interest of my officers and department,” Scirotto said.

“Throughout my career, I have never shied away from a challenge. I have fought tirelessly for what is right, advocating for our officers and the community,” he continued.

Scirotto came under fire last week after 11 Investigates exclusively reported he was returning to refereeing college basketball, a gig he initially gave up when he took the job as Pittsburgh’s police chief.

>> With murder rate down, Pittsburgh police chief is free to referee, Mayor Gainey says

“While I have enjoyed this work and look forward to my upcoming officiating commitments, I recognize that this visibility has become a distraction for the department,” Scirotto continued, citing “substantial media coverage” surrounding his referee duties.

On Tuesday, City Council voted unanimously to hold a public hearing questioning Scirotto. That same day, a news conference with the chief was abruptly canceled.

You can read the full memo below:

Dear Team,

I am sharing significant news regarding my career and our beloved Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. This morning, I informed Mayor Gainey and Director Schmidt of my intention to retire as Chief of Police, with my last day being November 1st. After 25 years of dedicated service to the Bureau, this decision is rooted in pride, duty, and a deep commitment to our organization and the community we serve. This choice is made by me alone, in the best interest of my officers and the department.

Throughout my career, I have never shied away from a challenge. I have fought tirelessly for what is right, advocating for our officers and the community. Recently, there has been substantial media coverage surrounding my dual role as a collegiate basketball official and the Chief of Police. While I have enjoyed this work and look forward to my upcoming officiating commitments, I recognize that this visibility has become a distraction for the department. I want to let you know that I have not given in to the opinions of a few individuals or the public’s perception; instead, I am making this decision to prioritize the integrity and focus of our department. Optics matter, and my retirement is the right course for all of us.

Serving as your Chief has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Over the past 25 years, I have witnessed firsthand the unwavering dedication and professionalism you exhibit daily in your roles. Your commitment to ensuring our city’s and community’s safety does not go unnoticed, and I am incredibly proud to stand alongside such talented and brave individuals. Each of you embodies the spirit of public service, and I have always considered you my extended family.

However, as I take this step back, I must acknowledge that my dual responsibilities have also affected my family. The demands of our work can sometimes strain our personal lives, and I encourage each of you to seek a healthy work-life balance as you continue your careers. Your well-being is paramount, and I hope you find time to prioritize both your professional and personal lives.

As we transition to this new chapter, Assistant Chief Ragland will serve as the acting chief until Mayor Gainey and Director Schmidt determine the next steps. I have complete confidence in his abilities and leadership. He has the knowledge, experience, and integrity to guide us forward, and I know he will lead the Bureau with the same dedication and commitment that we all strive to uphold.

It is crucial to remember that the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police is more significant than any one individual. The true strength of our organization lies in the collective character, resilience, and commitment of every one of you. Your daily efforts build trust within our community and create a safe environment for all. I am proud of the culture we have made, and I am confident it will continue to thrive.

As I step away on November 1st, I carry countless memories and invaluable lessons learned during my 25 years here. I am grateful for the lifelong friendships I’ve built and the challenges we’ve overcome together. Thank you for your support, your dedication, and your unwavering commitment to the community we serve.Let’s continue to uphold the values that make the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police an organization of excellence. Wear your badge with pride, knowing that you are part of a legacy of service that makes a real difference in the lives of our citizens.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group