Community donates checks to support Beaver County football player who suffered brain injury

ROCHESTER, Pa. — The mother of a Beaver County football player who was seriously injured in a game earlier this month expressed her gratitude to the community.

Friday night was senior night for the Rochester Rams High School Football Team.

Carter Mason could not be there.

He suffered a serious brain injury in a game on Oct. 4 and has been in Children’s Hospital ever since.

His mother was presented with two checks at the game. One was for Carter’s recovery fund and another was for Children’s Hospital.

“Lots of support. This is great. It means a lot. It helps out a lot. Everybody calls every day. Checks on me...sees if I need anything,” Terri Mason, Carter’s mom, said.

Terri says Carter is making great strides. He is walking and talking and learning colors and numbers.

She is hoping he can go home soon.

