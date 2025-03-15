Large party dispersed by police in Oakland in same area of porch roof collapse

PITTSBURGH — A large party had to be broken up by police in Oakland in the same area where a porch roof collapsed just a day earlier.

Pittsburgh Police were called to the 300 block of Semple Street to help Pitt Police with a large crowd of people.

That was the same location where a porch roof collapsed and injured 16 people on Friday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 16 people injured after porch roof collapses during St. Patrick’s Day weekend party in Pittsburgh

A permit had been issued for an event there but police said they revoked it because the crowd size was significantly higher than what was allowed.

PHOTOS: Porch roof collapses under people, onto others during St. Patrick’s Day weekend party in Pittsburgh

One person was taken to a hospital with a minor face injury after falling on the sidewalk.

No arrests were made and no citations were issued.

The crowd was broken up without incident.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group