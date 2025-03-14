At least 10 people injured after structure collapses during party in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews are responding to a roof collapse in Pittsburgh.

Police, firefighters and medics were called to the 300 block of Semple Street in Oakland just after 5:30 p.m.

Sources tell Channel 11 that a group of people were partying on top of the roof of a porch attached to a house when it collapsed. They said at least 10 people suffered minor injuries.

Pitt Police said Bates Street is closed until further notice.

Bates Street is closed until further notice. pic.twitter.com/L8UomRVKWc — Pitt Police (@PittPolice) March 14, 2025

