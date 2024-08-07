Local

Large police presence at Glassport car crash; 2 people taken to hospital

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

GLASSPORT, Pa. — A large police presence responded to a car crash in Glassport early Wednesday morning.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police and EMS units were called to Hemlock Alley before 1 a.m.

Our crew at the scene saw a white car parked along the road that appeared to have hit a van. There was also debris in the area.

Two people were taken to the hospital from the scene, dispatchers aid.

Channel 11 has reached out to Glassport police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

