Public asked to avoid area after officer-involved shooting in Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — The public is asked to avoid an area of Pittsburgh’s Shadyside neighborhood after an officer-involved shooting.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says first responders were called to the 4700 block of Centre Avenue around 4:20 p.m.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson says police are in the area “following a critical incident/officer involved shooting stemming from a domestic altercation/shots fired situation.”

Pittsburgh Police are in the 4700 block of Centre Avenue in Shadyside following a critical incident/officer involved shooting stemming from a domestic altercation/shots fired situation.



Per policy, the @AlleghenyCoPD is handling the investigation. pic.twitter.com/aF873YEPhE — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) December 26, 2025

The spokesperson says no injuries were reported as a result of the shots fired.

Per Pittsburgh police policy, Allegheny County police are handling the investigation.

Allegheny County police say it doesn’t appear anyone was hit by gunfire in the incident.

#Alert: County Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 4700 block of Centre Avenue in Shadyside. Right now, it does not appear anyone was struck by gunfire in this incident. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/7VLYoTxuK9 — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) December 26, 2025

Parts of Centre Avenue and South Millvale Avenue are closed while authorities investigate.

Pitt police ask members of the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

