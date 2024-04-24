Local

Large police presence responding to barricaded person in Oakland

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Breaking news WPXI Breaking news WPXI (WPXI)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A large police presence is responding to a barricaded person in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way to this breaking story. Check back for details.

Pitt Police said emergency crews are in the 300 block of Oakland Avenue. Streets adjacent to the area are closed to traffic.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • First statue depicting woman of color unveiled by City of Pittsburgh
  • Remains found in North Union Township identified as missing 17-year-old girl
  • Penn Hills man charged with allegedly shooting at neighbor picking up ladder
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh protest over war in Gaza one of a dozen across country
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read