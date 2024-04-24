Large police presence responding to barricaded person in Oakland

PITTSBURGH — A large police presence is responding to a barricaded person in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood.

Pitt Police said emergency crews are in the 300 block of Oakland Avenue. Streets adjacent to the area are closed to traffic.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Pitt E.N.S. Alert: Large police presence on the 300 block of Oakland Ave. Avoid the area. For updates visit https://t.co/aeDoKq72Ko — Pitt Police (@PittPolice) April 24, 2024

