Local

Large sinkhole closes Oakland road near Pitt campus

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV
By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — A large sinkhole has shut down a section of an Oakland street near the University of Pittsburgh campus.

The sinkhole, on S. Bellefield Avenue near the Pittsburgh Public Schools administration building, is a result of a 12-inch water main break. Service is expected to be restored at around 3 p.m, according to Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority.

A restoration team will determine when the road can be reopened.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Minivan with dad, 3 kids inside caught in crossfire during Squirrel Hill shooting
  • Pittsburgh’s Anthrocon 2024 expected to be biggest furry convention yet
  • Pittsburgh’s ‘Sudden Little Thrills’ music fest canceled by producers
  • VIDEO: New Feeding America report says more people than ever deal with food insecurity
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read