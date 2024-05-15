Large sinkhole closes Oakland road near Pitt campus

PITTSBURGH — A large sinkhole has shut down a section of an Oakland street near the University of Pittsburgh campus.

The sinkhole, on S. Bellefield Avenue near the Pittsburgh Public Schools administration building, is a result of a 12-inch water main break. Service is expected to be restored at around 3 p.m, according to Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority.

A restoration team will determine when the road can be reopened.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group