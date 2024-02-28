Large video screen coming to ‘Eatertainment’ concept on the North Shore

PITTSBURGH — Plan are moving along to convert a North Shore corner into an “eatertainment” concept, complete with a mixed-use building, our plaza, food and beverage options and more.

On Tuesday, Pittsburgh City Council unanimously approved plans to add a 22-foot by 40-foot large video display for added entertainment.

Zoning codes require that the screen will not be blatantly visible to drivers traveling on roads where the speed limit exceeds 35 mph.

Many details for the plaza, which will be located at West General Robinson Street and Mazeroski Way, have yet to be revealed, but the hope is to open it for the 2025 Pirates season.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group