Large water main break causes multiple road closures in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Several roads in Downtown Pittsburgh are closed because of a large water main break.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the water main break happened at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Commonwealth Place. They said those roads are impassable.

As a result, New Penn, New Liberty and Commonwealth Place are closed.

At this time vehicles are still able to exit on to Blvd. of the Allies from I-376 heading into Downtown, but New Penn, New Liberty and Commonwealth Pl. are CLOSED.

At this time, drivers are still able to exit onto Blvd of the Allies from I-376.

Pittsburgh Water has arrived at the scene and is working to make repairs. Channel 11 has reached out to them for more information and is waiting to hear back.

Barriers are being set up for closures.

PRT said there are no changes in their operations at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

