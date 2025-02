BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A large water main could impact Tuesday morning traffic in the South Hills.

Library Road is shut down near the intersection of Beagle Drive to Berryman Avenue in Bethel Park due to the 12-inch leak.

A spokesperson for American Water said 25 customers and several businesses are impacted. Repairs could take 8 to 10 hours.

