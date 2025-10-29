Largest USPS mail processing facility in area in need of workers ahead of holiday season

WARRENDALE, Pa. — The largest Unites State Postal Service (USPS) mail processing facility in the area is looking to hire seasonal employees.

The facility at 51 Pennwood Place in Warrendale and USPS said they are in need of mail handler assistants.

“The seasonal workforce will complement the full-time employee base and better position the Postal Service to handle the extra holiday volume in key locations throughout the nation,” USPS said.

Job responsibilities would include:

Loading, lifting and carrying moderate to heavy mail from trucks and sorting equipment

Separating outgoing bulk mail and load onto mail trucks for distribution

Operating machinery and carrying mail to distribution area

Performing a variety of duties such as rewrapping damaged parcels and weighing mail

Applicants must be 18 years old.

Click here to learn more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group