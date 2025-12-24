Last-minute Christmas shoppers flood the Strip District

PITTSBURGH — Shoppers crowded the Strip District on Wednesday morning in preparation for Christmas.

“One year back, we kind of didn’t have anything to do in the morning and my mom just said, kind of, ‘want to go to the Strip?’ And we’re like, ‘sure, let’s do it.’ And here we are 10, 11 years later still rocking it,” said shopper Kyle Schinose. “We love it every year and we don’t plan on stopping any time soon.”

“It’s kind of a tradition to come down here early in the morning to get those things for our dinner tonight,” John Bamonte said.

Vendors, too, are joining in on the excitement.

“Lots of last-minute shoppers, people are in good moods,” said vendor Kelly Sobczak. “It’s so fun to see people pick out their pierogi and try to think who they’re going to buy a pierogi for.”

A SurveyMonkey poll found that 22% of people wait until the last minute to buy gifts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group