Late fees sent out for those who didn’t pay new Ross/West View EMS charge

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — After years of making do with outdated equipment and cutting annual raises the Ross/West View EMS Department finally asked for help. That’s when the department decided to create an annual EMS fee of $55 for residents in their service area.

“We were at a breaking point where we had to go to our five communities and ask for help,” said Gregory Porter, the Executive Director for the Ross/West View EMS.

Porter says the plan not only helps upgrade the department it also could save people hundreds in the case of an emergency.

“If they pay the fee they have no out-of-pocket expense, we write off 100% of their co-pay or deductible,” Porter explained.

It seemed like a win-win for both the Ross/West View EMS Department and community members, but now Porter said after multiple reminders and two months after the August deadline, only half of the people in the service area have paid. The rest are now receiving late fees.

Channel 11 News spoke with one man over the phone who said he never saw the initial notice and this week received a late fee.

“Well, I would like an ambulance to come and get me and take me to the hospital if I am in serious condition, so paying $50 a year isn’t the worst thing in the world to do,” said Carl Lempke.

But Lempke said this late notice was the first time he ever heard about the fee. He wasn’t alone, some others on social media said they, too, were blindsided.

As for paying it, Lempke said he sent only $55 and ignored the late fee.

“I only paid the fee that EMS wanted me to pay if I would have received it in a timely fashion, I didn’t pay the late penalties,” he said.

Porter explained that for those who ignore the fee completely, the department can invoke penalties.

“Accrue a daily fine to lean properties and take folks to the magistrate to take folks to collection,” Porter said.

For more information or questions residents can call the administration office at 412-931-8200.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group