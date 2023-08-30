Local

Late home runs from Hayes, Peguero lead Pirates to 6-3 win over Royals

By Danny Demilio

Pittsburgh Pirates' Cody Bolton (67) and Liover Peguero celebrate after their baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Pirates won 6-3.

By Danny Demilio

KANSAS CITY — A Ke’Bryan Hayes’ two-run home run in the eighth inning and a Liover Peguero three-run home run the following frame lifted the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday night.

Recap

After the Pirates were shut down by starter Cole Ragans, Hayes delivered in the clutch with his 11th home run of the season to put the Pirates ahead by a run.

Liover Peguero provided three insurance runs on one swing the following inning with a no-doubt home run to left field to give the Pirates a four-run advantage.

