Latest on Aaron Rodgers: Leaves Steelers facility without contract

PITTSBURGH —

Aaron Rodgers has seen the light … of a sunny day in Pittsburgh. After a week and a half of radio silence, the free agent quarterback took a free agent visit to UPMC Rooney Sports Complex to meet with top Pittsburgh Steelers brass.

Hours later, after meeting with Omar Khan, Mike Tomlin and Arthur Smith, he left without a contract, team sources confirmed to Steelers Now, and the next steps in his process remain frustratingly unclear. Dianna Russini of The Athletic first reported Rodgers’ departure without a contract.

Rodgers has been holding up — some would say holding hostage — the offseason process of not just the Steelers but several other teams while waiting to make a decision on the multiple pending offers in front of him.

The Steelers have made an offer, and a team source confirmed that leading into Friday’s meeting, there had been no counterplay between Rodgers agent and Khan. The Steelers made an offer, they hadn’t been told yes, they hadn’t been told no, and there hadn’t been a counter-offer made, either.

