Latrobe airport officials optimistic as Spirit maintains service amid bankruptcy restructuring

A decision last week by Spirit Airlines to eliminate 12 cities from its route map in the early stages of the discount carrier’s bankruptcy didn’t include Latrobe, which officials are counting as a positive sign

The elimination of 11 cities, most on the West Coast, and dropping plans to serve Macon, Georgia, is the latest move by the airline to cut costs and stay in business after its Aug. 29 filing for bankruptcy protection, the second time in a year.

“Just the point that we weren’t one of them is a very good sign for Latrobe with Spirit Airlines,” said Westmoreland County Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo.

