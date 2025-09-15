Latrobe organizations, city continue to work towards removing blighted properties

LATROBE, Pa. — A small field of grass now sits at 1207 Ligonier Street.

It used to be the home of Paxton Chiropractic. The city condemned the building and the two connected apartments in April 2024.

“It was really, really bad,” said Jarod Trunzo, Executive Director with the Latrobe Community Revitalization Program. “I don’t think anyone should have to live in those conditions.”

The building was torn down in July 2025, and the hope is that a developer will come in and build affordable housing on the land.

Trunzo said just clearing blighted properties is beneficial for the community.

“It’s better for everyone involved that this building came down,” he said. “Every blighted property that isn’t touched decreases the value of every property in a 300-foot radius by at least like, several thousand dollars, right? So, us just neutralizing this is good for everybody.”

It’s not the only building in Latrobe that has fallen into disrepair that local organizations and the city want to look at possibly tearing down.

One of those buildings is the old Olympic Theater movie house, which is now owned by the Latrobe Foundation.

“The roof had previously collapsed, and when it was repaired, it was not done at all correctly; it could lead to a fatality or a serious injury.”

Another is the apartment building at 333 Main Street. Channel 11 reported on the bed bug situation there previously, and the building has since been condemned.

People who live in Latrobe said they’re glad the city and these organizations are trying to do the right thing with these properties.

“We have a history of doing good things and I think it’s so great that they’re addressing these issues,” Suzanne Mahady said.

Trunzo is hoping a developer will come in to build housing on the Ligonier Street property sometime next year.

