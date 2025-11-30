Latrobe police looking to identify man in connection with vehicle theft

LATROBE, Pa. — Police in Westmoreland County are looking to identify a man in connection with a vehicle theft.

City of Latrobe police shared photos of the man on social media and asked for the public’s help identifying him.

Police say the vehicle theft happened on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is told to contact Latrobe police at (724) 537-5526 or send them a private message on Facebook.

