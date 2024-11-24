Latrobe residents reporting discolored water, municipality monitoring

LATROBE, Pa. — Latrobe Municipal Authority is monitoring reports of discolored water in their community.

According to a post on their website, the municipality is working to treat the water until the discoloration goes away.

They believe it is happening because of low reservoir levels caused by drought conditions. They said it decreased pH levels and caused sediment to be released into their distribution lines.

All water is being tested and adjustments are being made at the water treatment plant.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as our staff at the LMA is working continuously to resolve the issue,” Latrobe Municipal Authority said.

