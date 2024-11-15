Latrobe woman charged in 2023 death of Johnstown business owner

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Westmoreland County woman is accused of killing a Johnstown business owner.

WJAC reports Tami Shafer, 53, of Latrobe, is charged in the death of Lance Ross, who owned the Johnstown Freight Station.

Police say Shafer told them she and Ross had gone out the night before his death.

The incident happened on Feb. 20, 2023.

Court documents say Shafer approached someone and told him to call 911 after Ross was found in the atrium area of his business.

The caller reportedly told first responders the situation “looked suspicious.”

Ross was taken to a nearby hospital with severe injuries where he later died.

An autopsy found Ross suffered multiple blunt force injuries to his head and neck.

Surveillance video showed Shafer exiting and reentering the Freight Station nearly an hour before the 911 call was made.

According to court documents, Shafer kept saying Ross fell down the stairs and it “wasn’t a big deal.” She allegedly admitted to moving his body after he was found.

Shafer allegedly made comments about Ross’ injuries after his death, saying, “Someone beat the hell out of him and murdered him.”

Detectives found blood evidence at the scene that contradicted Shafer’s story, including a bloody sledgehammer.

Shafer was arrested Wednesday night and is facing multiple charges including criminal homicide.

