Law enforcement investigating shots fired in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — An investigation is underway after shots were fired in Aliquippa.

The Aliquippa Police Department said they are working with Pennsylvania State Police, Hopewell Police and the Beaver County Sheriff’s Department to investigate shots fired on the 1300 block of Main Street on Thursday at around 4 p.m.

Police said two parked vehicles were hit by gunfire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Investigators said the shooters were described as a group of younger Black males who were wearing black clothing and face masks.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Beaver Barracks at 724-773-7400.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group