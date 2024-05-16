Law Enforcement Memorial Service held in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Law Enforcement Memorial Service was held in Westmoreland County on Thursday.

Attendants gathered at noon as every officer killed in the line of duty in Westmoreland County was honored.

Local law enforcement agencies and the public were invited to pay homage to the fallen officers.

The district attorney’s office hosted the event.

“While this annual service is a solemn reminder of the selfless sacrifices made by our local police officers, it is our duty to never forget them. Like the men and women who stand before me today, these heroes vowed to protect and serve with honor and dignity, even if that means laying down their life for ours, and for that we are eternally grateful,” DA Nicole Ziccarelli said.

