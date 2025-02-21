Lawmakers making bipartisan push to encourage people to move to Pennsylvania

For sale signs are scarce as the housing market is limited.

“There are 6-8 buyers per house, you want an FHA mortgage, you are out, you want an inspection, you are out, you have to wait for a mortgage to be approved you are out,” said David E. Martin, MSFS who has a real estate license.

Add in the rising costs to the competitive market and most homebuyers just simply can’t afford it.

Channel 11′s Nicole Ford talked to local lawmakers to learn about efforts they are making to help Pennsylvania become an easier place to settle down in.

