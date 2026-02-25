Lawrence County man pleads guilty to hitting, killing jogger with vehicle while DUI

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a jogger with his car in Neshannock Township.

Investigators say Zachary Lee Patrick was driving under the influence with a suspended license when he hit and killed David Chiafullo, 67, in December, 2022.

Court documents show that Patrick pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle, driving under the influence, careless driving - unintentional death, driving with a suspended license and disregard traffic lane.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 18 months and a maximum of seven years in the Lawrence County Jail.

Police say Patrick crossed two lanes of traffic, went through a parking lot, and then hit Chiafullo, who was out for a jog.

Investigators said Patrick did not stop to render aid and did not notify police that the crash had happened.

