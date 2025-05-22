Lawrenceville hotel to continue operating as developer pivots to two affordable housing conversions

PITTSBURGH — The TRYP by Wyndham Pittsburgh hotel in Lawrenceville is poised to remain a hotel as Strip District-based Hullett Properties has shifted from a plan to redevelop the hotel into affordable housing to instead pursue affordable housing projects for two downtown buildings in the Cultural District.

Hullett’s change in plans is detailed on the agenda for the Thursday meeting of the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh, which is set to vote to transfer a package of support approved last year to assist the development firm in pursuing affordable housing conversions of the Comfort Inn & Suites Pittsburgh North Shore on East Ohio Street as well as the TRYP hotel to two new projects at 800 Penn Ave. and 209 Ninth Street downtown.

The reason for the change, according to agenda materials, is a “combination of site control issues, financial constraints, and a lack of community support.”

