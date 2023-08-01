Lawrenceville Outdoor Dining Grant Program accepting applications

Pretty soon, you might see some new-and-improved outdoor dining spaces in Lawrenceville, thanks to some federal grant money.

Lawrenceville Corporation has announced a new batch of American Rescue Plan money that could go a long way for restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and cafés. They can now apply for a new grant program to get their share of $90,000 to create, expand, or improve outdoor dining space, three-and-a-half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of businesses were affected, so we hope that this will drive business to them in another way,” said Sarah Trbovic, executive director of Lawrenceville Corporation.

Applicants only qualify if they were open before March 31, 2020. Lawrenceville Corporation said the money can be used to build-out infrastructure along the public right of way and private property. That includes outdoor furniture, paint, lighting, or winterizing their outdoor space by stocking up on heaters.

“Sidewalk cafes are charming in their own way, so i think it’ll create camaraderie and further the identity of the neighborhood,” said Abi Gilday, business district & communications manager.

Each establishment could be awarded up to $10,000, but to qualify, they’d have to match 20% and are required to provide the money up front before being reimbursed.

“To some, it’s a lot of money, to some, it’s a little bit of money…but just having the opportunity to engage with the businesses that way is really rewarding and exciting for the district,” Gilday said.

A virtual information session will take place on Thursday. The deadline to apply is September 8th.

More information can be found at https://lvpgh.com/outdoor-dining/.

