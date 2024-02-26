Lawrenceville restaurant destroyed in fire 3 years ago reopens

PITTSBURGH — An Italian restaurant in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood has opened a new location three years after a fire destroyed its original place of business.

Pesaro’s Pizza held a grand reopening on Monday for its new location at 5424 Butler Street. Some dedicated fans were able to grab a slice of pizza for free during a soft launch over the weekend.

“We really appreciate all the love and support that we are getting, today is the first day open. Please be patient with our crew today. Thank you so much Lawrenceville. We are excited to be back,” a Facebook post from Pesaro’s Pizza read in part.

The Pesaro’s location on the 4300 block of Butler Street was destroyed in a fire in March of 2021.

While the restaurant was rebuilt, it worked out of its sister store, Caprioni’s Pizza.

