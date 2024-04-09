Lawrenceville restaurant highlighted on list of 25 unique eggs benedicts

PITTSBURGH — There’s a lot to love about breakfast and brunch in Pittsburgh, with some restaurants offering classic diner food and others taking a unique take on traditional favorites.

One of the restaurants with a flare for eclectic food was featured on Yelp’s recently released list of 25 over-the-top non-traditional eggs benedicts.

The Nook, located on Butler Street in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood, earned recognition for its Mexican Style Egg Benedict. This benedict is a vegetarian option that features plant-based chorizo, two eggs, freshly sliced avocado and spicy hollandaise sauce.

It’s only one of the unique takes on a beloved brunch classic that The Nook features — they also have a Southern Benedict with pulled pork and a Turkish Connection with spicy beef sausage.

