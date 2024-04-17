Local

Lawrenceville Shop ‘n Save store to close in May

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Grocer says it’s ‘dedicated to health and safety’ following additional consumer alert Grocer says it’s ‘dedicated to health and safety’ following additional consumer alert

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A popular grocery store in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood will shut down in May.

A SHOP ‘n SAVE spokesperson tells Channel 11 that the independently owned and operated store near Butler Street came to an agreement with its landlord to terminate its lease. The store will close in mid-May.

The store was the subject of several Allegheny County Health Department consumer alerts. The most recent of those alerts came in September, when an inspection found “adulterated” and expired foods for sale, inadequate cleaning and sanitization, malfunctioning plumbing fixtures and inadequate pest management.

>>> Lawrenceville grocery store cited by health department for pest control, food contamination

The SHOP ‘n SAVE spokesperson says employees from the Lawrenceville store are encouraged to apply for jobs at neighboring grocery stores.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Woman shoots, kills intruder during home invasion in Beaver Falls, district attorney says
  • Man dead, another injured after head-on crash in Leetsdale
  • High-speed police chase involving missing teen started in Pittsburgh, ends in Ohio
  • VIDEO: Human skeletal remains found in Fayette County
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read