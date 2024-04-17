Lawrenceville Shop ‘n Save store to close in May

PITTSBURGH — A popular grocery store in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood will shut down in May.

A SHOP ‘n SAVE spokesperson tells Channel 11 that the independently owned and operated store near Butler Street came to an agreement with its landlord to terminate its lease. The store will close in mid-May.

The store was the subject of several Allegheny County Health Department consumer alerts. The most recent of those alerts came in September, when an inspection found “adulterated” and expired foods for sale, inadequate cleaning and sanitization, malfunctioning plumbing fixtures and inadequate pest management.

The SHOP ‘n SAVE spokesperson says employees from the Lawrenceville store are encouraged to apply for jobs at neighboring grocery stores.

