Leader & icon, Sidney Crosby is Penguins’ Masterton nominee

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has entered rarified circles in career achievement this season by tying Wayne Gretzky’s record of 19 seasons with at least a point per game, passing all-time greats on his way to 11th on the NHL all-time scoring list, and has led his team back into a playoff race, a task thought to be impossible.

Today, the local chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association selected Crosby as the 2024 Penguins’ nominee for the Masterton Trophy. PHWA members also vote on the winner.

