1 dead, 2 hurt in Versailles stabbing; officer, police K-9 injured during suspect’s arrest

VERSAILLES, Pa. — A man is dead and two other people were taken to a local hospital after a stabbing incident in Versailles on Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to Worthington Street at 8 p.m.

First responders found a man on the porch of a duplex. He had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in the adjacent home was also stabbed and a woman was assaulted. They were both taken to a local hospital.

Initial investigation shows the dead victim and the suspect were involved in an altercation that led up to the stabbing.

Police say the suspect then went into the attached home and got into an altercation with the residents, stabbing the man and assaulting the woman, before driving away.

The car was found in McKeesport and the suspect, who police have not identified, was arrested.

While he was being taken into custody, police say he fought with officers. An officer and a police K-9 were injured in the fight.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives are working with the Allegheny County District Attorney to determine appropriate charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group