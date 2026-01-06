At least 1 hurt in Fayette County crash

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person was injured in a crash in Fayette County on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the crash on 119 South at the intersection of Morell Avenue in Dunbar Township around 8:08 a.m.
Dispatchers said that a medical helicopter was called for someone with a neck injury.
It’s unknown if anyone else was hurt in the crash.
