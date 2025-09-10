At least 1 killed in crash involving motorcycle, car in Beaver County

CHIPPEWA, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Beaver County on Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Route 51 between McKinley Road and Shenango Road in Chippewa Township near the Walmart.

Viewer video sent to Channel 11 showed a smashed-up car, a motorcycle on its side and debris scattered across the road.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital and that the coroner was called to the scene.

Beaver County Chief Deputy Coroner William Pasquale said the crash is under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group