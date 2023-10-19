At least 1 person hurt after car crashes into Wilkinsburg home

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A car crashed into a home in Wilkinsburg on Thursday afternoon, leaving at least one person injured.

First responders were called to the 1500 block of Graham Boulevard at 2:34 p.m.

We’re working to learn more about the cause of the crash. Our Pete DeLuca will have LIVE reports with the latest details on Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

A photo taken by a Channel 11 crew on scene shows serious damage to the exterior of the home.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group