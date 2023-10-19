Local

At least 1 person hurt after car crashes into Wilkinsburg home

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Car crashes into home in Wilkinsburg A car slammed into a home on Graham Boulevard in Wilkinsburg.

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A car crashed into a home in Wilkinsburg on Thursday afternoon, leaving at least one person injured.

First responders were called to the 1500 block of Graham Boulevard at 2:34 p.m.

We’re working to learn more about the cause of the crash. Our Pete DeLuca will have LIVE reports with the latest details on Channel 11 News starting at 4 p.m.

A photo taken by a Channel 11 crew on scene shows serious damage to the exterior of the home.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man found shot and killed in car in Penn Hills
  • Trump attorney Sidney Powell pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case
  • 9 local Rite Aid stores set to close after company files bankruptcy
  • VIDEO: Fire breaks out in Westmoreland County house
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read