At least 1 person hurt in Castle Shannon house fire

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — First responders are on scene of a house fire in Castle Shannon.

An Allegheny County 911 dispatcher tells Channel 11 that crews were called to Corbett Drive just before 10 a.m.

The dispatcher says at least one person was taken to an area hospital from the scene.

Our crew saw smoke and fire damage on the home’s exterior.

Corbett Drive fire scene

The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is on scene investigating.

Channel 11 has a crew on scene working to learn more. Check back for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group