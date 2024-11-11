At least 1 person injured in house fire in Shaler Township, road closure in place

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters are battling a house fire in Shaler Township.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Wise Lane at 7:21 p.m. on Sunday.

Shaler Township Police say at least one person was injured. At this time, those injuries appear to be minor.

Wetzel Road is closed between Wible Run Road and LIttle Pine Creek Road.

Shaler residents are asked to avoid the area.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more.

