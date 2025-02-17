1 person injured after 5 vehicles crash in South Park Township

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured after five vehicles crashed in South Park Township.

Dispatchers said the crash happened at the intersection of Central Drive and Brownsville Road Extension.

Police officers, firefighters and medics from Washington County were also called to the crash because the intersection is right by the border of Union Township.

Library Volunteer Fire Company said the original call reported a one-vehicle crash. In the time it took them to arrive, it had escalated to a five-vehicle crash.

The first vehicle slid into a fire hydrant. The other vehicles coming down the road slid on ice and hit that vehicle, which caused the pileup, firefighters said.

Brownsville Road Extension was closed from the Triphammer to McChain as firefighters responded.

One person was taken to a hospital.

All debris has since been removed and the road is reopened.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group