At least 1 vehicle taken amid rash of North Huntingdon thefts used in drive-by shooting, police say

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — Residents of the Ardara neighborhood of North Huntingdon are on edge after they say seven cars were stolen, and 18 others vandalized in the last few weekends.

“It’s infuriating,” Donald Brill said.

Brill’s was stolen the weekend of April 26.

“I was walking out the door at 7 in the morning, and it was gone,” Brill told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek.

Brill called the police to report his 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe missing immediately.

“My other neighbor had noticed, and they called and said their truck had also been stolen at exactly the same time,” Brill said.

That neighbor used the OnStar GPS system in the truck and tracked it to a gas station.

Brill got the surveillance video from that station that shows his car — and his neighbor’s truck stopped to get gas. A man from the truck gets out, talks to someone in Brill’s car, and goes inside to pay cash.

Channel 11 blurred his face as charges have not been filed, and it’s believed he is a minor.

“I got very good pictures of the people with my car at the gas pumps,” Brill said.

Brill said he later got a call from the Allegheny County Police Department, saying his car was found abandoned in Wilkinsburg.

“Sunday afternoon, there was a drive-by shooting in Wilkinsburg, my car was in it,” Brill said.

Allegheny County Police could not comment on that investigation, but said a different vehicle reported stolen from North Huntingdon was involved in a different drive-by shooting this past weekend in North Braddock.

“They impounded the car, and when I went to pick up my car, it was $375 cash to retrieve my car.”

Havranek left a message for North Huntingdon police, but that call has not been returned.

Brill and other neighbors say the community is on edge.

“The way the police are doing now, nothing’s going on,” said Richard Rodgers. “This town, they’re ready to patrol their own streets.”

Rodgers has been keeping watch from his porch and surveillance camera.

It captured a man they believe is one of the suspects kicking the car he was driving.

Neighbors want police to arrest them — quickly.

“These kids are going to get themselves killed,” Rodgers said.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.

