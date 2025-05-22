At least 10 people injured in crash involving limo, pickup truck in Beaver County

DARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple people were injured in a crash involving a limo and a pickup truck in Beaver County.

Beaver County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were called to the intersection of Route 51 (Constitution Blvd) and East Palestine Road in Darlington Township at 4:41 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said seven people were taken to a hospital via ambulance. Three other people went to a hospital by private means.

Medics evaluated four other people at the scene.

The limo appeared to have heavy damage to its side and the pickup truck was damaged in the front.

A stretch of Route 51 was closed as State Police investigated.

