At least 4 people hurt in McKnight Road crash

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least four people were hurt in a multi-vehicle crash on McKnight Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash involves four vehicles on southbound McKnight Road near Braunlich Drive.

There were 10 people inside the involved vehicles, and at least four people were taken to area hospitals. At least one person was entrapped in a vehicle.

PennDOT’s 511 map shows a significant traffic backup as a result of the crash. Our crew on scene sees one southbound lane closed, all other lanes are open.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

