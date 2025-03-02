2 children, 2 adults taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple people were injured in a crash in Ross Township.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the intersection of McIntyre Road and McKnight Road at 6:42 p.m. on Saturday.

Ross Township police said a vehicle traveling north on McKnight Road crashed while trying to make a U-turn. Two other vehicles were involved.

The vehicle that was trying to turn rolled onto its side. Ross Township Police Chief Brian Kohlepp said a man, a woman and two children were inside that vehicle.

Dispatchers originally reported that at least six people were taken to a hospital. Kohlepp later clarified it was only four people.

The woman was taken to AGH to be treated for pain and the two children were taken to Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

One person from one of the other vehicles was taken to a hospital later with knee pain.

