At least one person dead, several others hurt in Fayette County crash

GEORGES TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At least one person is dead after a crash in Fayette County Monday night.

A Fayette County 911 supervisor tells Channel 11 that first responders were called to a fatal two-vehicle crash in Georges Township, where Route 119 meets Tent Church Road, just after 9 p.m.

Additionally, the supervisor said that several people were taken to an area hospital by ambulance, and one person was transported by medical helicopter.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

