Leftover showers possible overnight, fog moves in during morning commute

PITTSBURGH — A few leftover showers are possible along with some thunder, mainly south of I-70 through midnight. Expect a muggy night ahead with patchy fog developing late into the morning commute. Fog will reduce visibility in some locations.

Tuesday will be warm and humid with the chance of rain showers from mid-morning through the afternoon. A few storms are possible, mainly south of I-70 in the early afternoon hours. Wet weather is not expected all day; dry conditions will move in for the evening.

More unsettled weather is on the way through the week. Rainfall could be heavy at times and bring flooding concerns to the area each day. So make sure to stay weather aware!

Get the latest forecast from Severe Weather Team 11 each day on Channel 11 News. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts when you are on the go!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group