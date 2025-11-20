LEGO resale chain Bricks & Minifigs to open first Pittsburgh-area store

ZELIENOPLE, Pa. — Kids of all ages just can’t let go of their LEGO fixation. Now there’s another place for them to indulge by buying — and trading up or cashing out.

You may not recognize the name Bricks & Minifigs, but the product behind it is not just well-known but loved, whether new or vintage. Now the one-stop aftermarket LEGO toy shop is opening a western Pennsylvania store in Zelienople on Nov. 22, with more to come. It appears to be the first Bricks & Minifigs in the Pittsburgh region — the other Pennsylvania stores listed on the company’s website are the other side of the state.

Bricks & Minifigs debuted in 2010. Owned by Provo, Utah-based BAM Franchising Inc., the resale chain specializes only in new, used and even retired LEGO products. It has now grown to more than 140 sites in the U.S. and Canada. Bricks & Minifigs buys, sells and trades all LEGO products. That includes individual minifigs — that’s short for miniature figurines such as popular culture icons like Spiderman or C-3PO, and also bulk bricks, components and accessories for fans and collectors.

